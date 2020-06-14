WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juvenile Bipolar Research Foundation is excited to announce that we have launched an updated and modernized version of our website.

This new design provides quick and immediate access to essential information that patients and families need, while also providing mental health and medical professionals clear direction to all of JBRF's latest ground-breaking research on the newly identified phenotype of bipolar disorder, Thermoregulatory Fear of Harm Mood Disorder, or Fear of Harm for short.

With the introduction of new services such as support groups, information sessions, child and family advocacy services, and a new professional training program JBRF is leading the nation as the only non-profit organization anywhere providing targeted services to patients and families suffering from Fear of Harm.

Throughout the website professionals and laymen alike are offered multiple opportunities to connect with others, to form communities, and to learn from and support one another.

Located at the same web address http://www.JBRF.org this new site is live and awaiting your visit. Come check it out, and check out all we do.

SOURCE Juvenile Bipolar Research Foundation, Inc