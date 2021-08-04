JWD Asia pioneers new cold storage standard in Cambodia Awarded ISO-22000 (Food Safety) , underlining ASEAN leadership in cold chain logistics

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JWD Asia Logistics (Cambodia) Company Limited (JWD Asia) underlined its leadership in the cold chain logistics by being the first and only business operator in this segment in Cambodia to be awarded ISO-22000 (Food Safety) standard certification, thus increasing the customers and market's confidence in the food safety standards, and assurance of quality inventory management and logistics services at the international level.

Mr. Tanate Piriyothinkul, Managing Director, JWD Asia Group, the leading logistics service provider in Southeast Asia, revealed, "ISO22000 is a key to ascertain valuable and potential customers with our strong commitment and integrity to serve with quality standards. With over 2 decades in cold chain logistics, we provide state-of-art operation and services to domestic and international customers across the region. Our goal is to enhance the standard of food quality and safety in Cambodia by improving the overall logistics and supply chain process and standards in food and cold chain sectors."

With this global standard awarded, the public cold storage must have standardized warehouse operation standards and must pay close attention to the entire inventory management process, with systematic control and audit, such as the data filing system, inspection and monitoring system for product quality, etc. There must also be a good hygiene management system, supervision of the inventory management and control of the level of allergens.

The certification has helped to increase the potential of business operation and bolster the confidence among our current customers especially leading brands which require world-class standards as well as new ones in the future.

"ISO22000 is extremely important for our customers, our franchisers and EFG," said Martin Darby, Managing Director of EFG (Express Food Group), one of our long term customers. Martin also confirmed, "Asia is operating to a global measurable standard of consistent quality and control. We've always been impressed by the standards provided by JWD Asia, and we congratulate their management team on gaining this prestigious international benchmark of excellence."

Mr. Tanakorn Tanunkul, Assistant Vice President, BETAGRO, a group of companies operating agro-industrial and food businesses, said,"The award is a comprehensive and internationally recognized standard for food safety management systems that can be used in food supply chain industry and also logistics services. Our food products require food safety and quality control by following a global standard every step in the manufacture, storage, and distribution before delivery to end-customers."

JWD Asia operates fully integrated logistics services and supply chain solutions with global knowledge to their local know-how including general & cold chain warehouse management, transport & distribution and freight services in Cambodia and across region. JWD Asia is a subsidiary of JWD InfoLogistics Public Company Limited, ASEAN Top Specialized Supply Chain Solutions, based in Thailand since 1979.

SOURCE JWD Asia Logistics (Cambodia) Co.,Ltd.