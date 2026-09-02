Jyske Bank A-S Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-5th Sh Aktie
WKN DE: A2QHPZ / ISIN: US4822291013
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02.09.2026 08:49:29
Jyske Bank To Acquire Formuepleje; Maintains FY26 EPS Guidance
(RTTNews) - Jyske Bank A/S (JYSK.CO, JYSKY) on Wednesday entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of FP Kapital A/S, also known as Formuepleje.
The completion is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.
The acquisition is expected to generate annual net fee income of slightly above DKK 0.2 billion and be accretive to earnings per share from 2028.
The company also said that the integration costs are expected to be approximately DKK 0.1 billion.
The net capital consumption is expected to be close to 0.1% of its risk exposure amount.
The transaction is intended to accelerate its growth in wealth management and strengthen its position among affluent customers.
The deal will also provide Formuepleje access to Jyske Bank's scale, platforms and asset and wealth management capabilities.
The company maintained its 2026 earnings per share guidance at DKK 71-85, corresponding to net profit of DKK 4.3 billion-5.1 billion.
Formuepleje is one of Denmark's independent wealth managers, with around 14,000 investors, approximately DKK 40 billion in assets under management and nearly 100 employees.
On Tuesday, Jyske Bank closed trading 0.73% lesser at DKK 1,088 on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.
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