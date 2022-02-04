|
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Preliminary 2021 EBITDA Significantly Exceeds Prior Outlook
(RTTNews) - K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDFG) said, based on preliminary figures, full year 2021 EBITDA of continuing operations amounts to approximately 960 million euros. The Group's previous outlook was 830 million euros. The company said the improvement in earnings compared with the previous outlook was mainly attributable to higher average prices in the Agriculture customer segment in fourth quarter 2021, higher sales volumes of de-icing salt at the end of the year due to weather conditions, and an additional non-cash one-off effect from the REKS transaction. The Group noted that its adjusted earnings after taxes will also be positively impacted by the effects.
The company estimates preliminary 2021 adjusted free cash flow around 100 million euros. Previous outlook was slightly positive.
