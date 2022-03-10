K+S FY21 EBITDA, Revenues Climb; Backs FY22 EBITDA Growth View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German chemical company K+S Group (SDFG) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 revenues grew 32 percent to 3.2 billion euros from last year's 2.4 billion euros.

EBITDA increased 262 percent to 969 million euros from last year's 267 million euros. The results reflected REKS one-off gain of 219 million euros.

Further, the Board of Executive Directors and the Supervisory Board intend to propose a dividend of 20 cents per share to the Annual General Meeting on May 12. The amount will consist of a basic dividend of 15 cents and a premium of 5 cents.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect an increase in EBITDA to between 1.6 billion euros and 1.9 billion euros, higher than fiscal 2021's 969 million euros.

Due to the continued favorable market environment in the Agriculture customer segment, the average price of the product portfolio is again expected to rise sharply. Sales volumes are also expected to increase slightly once again.