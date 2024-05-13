K+S Q1 Earnings, Revenues Down; Backs FY24 Outlook For Weak EBITDA

(RTTNews) - K+S AG (SDFG), a German agriculture company, reported Monday that its first-quarter operating earnings EBITDA amounted to 200 million euros, compared to 454 million euros a year ago.

Revenues declined to 988 million euros from last year's 1.2 billion euros.

K+S said it has exceeded the expectations of the capital market.

Looking ahead, for full year 2024, the company continues to expect EBITDA to range between 500 million euros and 650 million euros, compared to prior year's 712 million euros.

Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of K+S, said, "Our strong European business with a high share of fertilizer specialties has provided a successful start into the financial year. This increases the probability that EBITDA for the year as a whole will be above the lower end of the indicated range of €500 million to €650 million."

At the upper end of the range, the company assumes a continued price recovery overseas and sales volumes of around 7.6 million tonnes.

The Annual General Meeting of K+S will be held in virtual form on May 14.