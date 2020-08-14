K-Bro Reports Second Quarter for 2020

(TSX: KBL)

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - K-Bro Linen Inc. ("K-Bro" or the "Corporation") today announces its 2020 Q2 financial and operating results.

2020 Q2 Financial and Operating Highlights

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, consolidated hospitality revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased 91.7% over the comparable 2019 period. This is partially offset by an increase of 1.1% in consolidated healthcare revenue for an overall decrease in consolidated revenue of 41.3%.

EBITDA decrease d in the second quarter to $ 10.1 million compared to $ 12.7 million over the comparable 2019 period.

On a consolidated basis excluding IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16") for the three months ended June 30, 2020 the Corporation recorded adjusted EBITDA of $ 7.6 million and adjusted net earnings of $ 1.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 . This is a decrease over the comparable 2019 period where adjusted EBITDA was $ 10.5 million and adjusted net earnings was $ 3.6 million.

Net earnings in the second quarter of 2020 decreased by $1.9 million to $1.6 million compared to $3.5 million in the comparative period of 2019, and as a percentage of revenue decreased to 4.3% .

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 20.1% from 16.4% over the comparable 2019 period.

During the second quarter, K-Bro declared dividends of $ 0.300 per common share and distributable cash was $ 0.683 per common share on a fully diluted basis.

Linda McCurdy, President & CEO of K-Bro commented, "I am pleased with our second quarter results with Adjusted EBITDA of $7.6 million and improvements in the Adjusted EBITDA margin despite operating in an environment of unprecedented uncertainty as a result the COVID-19 pandemic. Our teams moved very quickly to safely meet the changing needs of our customers all while eliminating costs and adjusting to reduced customer activity. This performance reflects the resiliency of our business model and responsiveness of our team.

While the second quarter was difficult, we have seen recent improvements in client activity with April's revenue being the low point and May and June gradually improving. As we progressed through the second quarter, healthcare volumes began to return to more typical levels and while hospitality remained below historical levels, we have experienced improvement. For July when compared to the prior year, consolidated healthcare and hospitality revenues are 10% higher and 75% lower respectively. While client activity is improving, we continue to maintain downsized operations and reduced employee headcount. From a safety standpoint, we continue to operate with enhanced safety protocols and practices to ensure the health and wellbeing of our employees and their families."

"We remain well-positioned from a balance sheet and liquidity perspective with $42.4 million of borrowing capacity on our revolving line of credit, in addition to having approximately 70% of our Canadian revenue from the healthcare sector. As a precautionary measure, we have completed an amendment to our credit facility that provides greater financial flexibility during this challenging period. We are continuing to monitor our situation carefully and will consider any and all actions, including any opportunities that will allow us to come out of this downturn with a stronger market position. While it is difficult to provide revenue guidance for the second half of the year, we do expect our consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin before the adoption of IFRS 16 for the full year to be between 12% and 16%," concluded McCurdy.

Highlights and Significant Events for Fiscal 2020

Revolving Credit Facility

During the second quarter of 2020, the Corporation completed an amendment to its existing revolving credit facility which made changes to certain terms and conditions within the agreement in consideration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact to the Corporation's operations. Key changes included:

An increased Funded Debt to EBITDA covenant for the period of September 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021 which gradually allows for a maximum Funded Debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5x for Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 which is also subject to certain one-time add backs to EBITDA.

A reduction to the Fixed Charge Covenant for the period of September 30,2020 to June 30, 2021 which reduces to a maximum of 1.1x.

A restriction on any dividend increases during the covenant relief period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 .

UK Acquisition

On July 19, 2019, the Corporation signed a share purchase agreement to acquire all the assets of a Scotland-incorporated private laundry and linen services company operating in Aberdeen. This acquisition closed in September 2019 for a total consideration of £775k plus a working capital adjustment. For accounting purposes, the transaction has been treated as an asset acquisition, whereby the net working capital was recorded at closing, and the customer contracts acquired have been recorded as an intangible asset for £883k representing the total purchase price of £775k and associated transaction costs of £88k.

Capital Investment Plan

For fiscal 2020, K-Bro had previously anticipated capital spending to be approximately $5.0 million on a consolidated basis. However, in light of the current public health crisis, the Corporation's planned capital spending for fiscal 2020 is expected to be approximately $3.0 million, as a result of the deferral of the Corporation's plan to implement an enterprise-wide operating system because implementing the new system would be logistically challenging during the pandemic. This guidance includes both strategic and maintenance capital requirements to support existing base business in both Canada and the UK and does not take into account amounts accrued in 2019 that were paid in 2020.

Alberta Contract Award

On March 1, 2020, the Corporation was awarded a one-year extension to provide laundry and linen services to Alberta Health Services Calgary. The contract extends the existing relationship between the Corporation and Alberta Health Services Calgary.

Loss of Whitbread Group Contract

Subsequent to the 2019 fiscal year, the Corporation was unsuccessful in renewing its UK contract with the Whitbread Group. The associated volume will be phased out of the relevant plant over the first two quarters of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2019, this contract accounted for approximately 14% of Fishers' overall revenue.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused world governments to institute travel restrictions, impacting travel both in and out of Canada and the UK. This has had and is expected to continue to have a significant adverse impact on the Corporation's hospitality business, the duration of which we are unable to predict with any degree of accuracy. Since mid-March, we have seen significantly reduced hotel occupancy rates compared to historical levels. Demand for both business and leisure airline travel has declined significantly on a global basis, and airlines are responding by cancelling international and domestic flights. Accordingly, hospitality volumes in all of our Canadian and UK markets have slowed to historically low levels. In addition to this, in late Q1 and into Q2 we saw decreases in our healthcare business as a result of hospitals and health authorities taking measures to prepare for anticipated surges in COVID-19-related occupancy (i.e., cancellation of elective surgeries). As Q2 progressed, we have seen a gradual return to more normal healthcare levels; however, we cannot predict with certainty how additional surges of COVID-19 would impact overall volumes. For example, consolidated revenue for April 2020 decreased by approximately 45% with a decrease in consolidated healthcare revenue of approximately 10% and a decrease in consolidated hospitality revenue of approximately 90% compared to the same period last year. In terms of trends for July and the first few weeks of August, we saw consolidated revenue decrease approximately 30% with an increase in consolidated healthcare revenue of approximately 10% and a decrease in consolidated hospitality revenue of approximately 75% in July relative to the prior year. While our hospitality revenue has improved significantly in resort and country areas, revenue remains very low from almost all of our customers located in cities. In August, we have seen consolidated revenue decrease approximately 25% from prior year with most of the increase over July coming from the UK.

Although the Corporation has developed and implemented measures to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which include, consolidating operations, reducing headcount, reducing certain capital expenditures and accessing available government assistance programs, earnings will continue to be effected if we continue to experience reductions in travel and reduced hospitality and healthcare occupancy rates. The extent of such negative effects on our business and our financial and operational performance will depend on future developments, including the duration, spread and severity of the outbreak, the duration and geographic scope of related travel advisories and restrictions and the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on overall demand for personal and business travel, all of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with any degree of accuracy. As hotels are continuing to experience significantly reduced occupancy rates for an extended period, our 2020 consolidated results of operations will be continue to be significantly impacted. Additionally, our suppliers or other third parties we rely upon may experience delays or shortages, which could have an adverse effect on our business prospects and results of operations.

As an ongoing risk, the duration and full financial effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown at this time, and continues to be offset through the Corporation's business continuity plan and other mitigating measures. Any estimate of the length and severity of these developments is therefore subject to significant uncertainty, and, accordingly, estimates of the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic may materially and adversely affect the Corporation's operations, financial results and condition in future periods are also subject to significant uncertainty.

Therefore, uncertainty about judgments, estimates and assumptions made by management during the preparation of the Corporation's interim condensed consolidated financial statements related to potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on revenue, expenses, assets, liabilities, and note disclosures could result in a material adjustment to the carrying value of the assets or liabilities affected.

Impairment of Assets

Based on management's review, the original assessment at March 31, 2020 remains appropriate in that no additional impairment amounts are determined to be required, with the exception of CGU's already deemed to be impaired. Management had previously assessed the impairment indicators that existed at March 31, 2020, specifically, five CGUs that rely primarily on hospitality revenues due to the significant impact that COVID-19 had on the hospitality industry. The recoverable amounts of these specific CGUs were recalculated using the value in use method by applying probability weightings to capture the increased risk and uncertainty arising from COVID-19.

Management's probability weighted approach was evaluated based off an equally weighted probability of a one year downturn in sales to the worst case of a two year downturn in sales. The scenarios estimated a decline of 70% for year 1 and 50% for year 2, with sales returning to normalized levels thereafter with sales growth estimates used between 2% to 3%. At March 31, 2020, an impairment loss of $5,516k was recognized for three CGUs in the Canadian division, of which $3,177k was allocated to goodwill and $2,339k was allocated to PP&E.

During the six month period ended June 30, 2020, EBITDA before impairment of PP&E was $19,314k (2019 - $21,854k).

CGU Allocated to

Goodwill Allocated to

PP&E Total

impairment

recorded Recoverable

Amount Montreal $ 823 $ - $ 823 $ 2,485 Quebec 654 2,339 2,993 1,917 Victoria 1,700 - 1,700 5,433











$ 3,177 $ 2,339 $ 5,516 $ 9,835 The recoverable amount of the UK Division and Vancouver 2 CGUs was estimated to be £67,234k and $24,008kas at March 31, 2020 which exceeded the carrying amount of both of the CGUs. No impairment was therefore required for either of these CGUs.

The key assumptions in calculating the recoverable amount of the five CGU's where impairment calculations were as follows:



March 31 2020 Long-term growth rate % 2.0% to 3.0% Pre-tax discount rate % 10.5% to 12.5%

For Vancouver 2 and the UK Division, in addition to the key assumptions noted above, management has also evaluated other reasonable changes in estimates and assumptions, and did not identify any other instances at March 31, 2020, that could cause the carrying amount of these CGUs to exceed the recoverable amount.

There were no other CGUs as at June 30, 2020 showing further signs of impairment, that were not already considered at March 31, 2020, and as such we have not updated any of the other impairment calculations. The Corporation will continue to carefully monitor the situation as it pertains to COVID-19 and further consider if there are new, or additional indicators, that exist during the year.

With the ongoing development of the COVID-19 pandemic, the length and severity of these developments is therefore subject to significant uncertainty, and accordingly may materially and adversely affect assumptions used in the consideration of the impairment of assets, impact whether a CGU has been impaired, and may change prior recorded impairment amounts.

Financial Results



For The Three Months Ended June 30, (thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Canadian

Division

2020 UK

Division

2020 2020(2) Canadian

Division

2019 UK

Division

2019 2019 $ Change % Change Revenue $ 35,353 $ 2,167 $ 37,520 $ 46,599 $ 17,294 $ 63,893 (26,373) -41.3% Expenses included in EBITDA 23,779 3,686 27,465 37,300 13,854 51,154 (23,689) -46.3% EBITDA(1) 11,574 (1,519) 10,055 9,299 3,440 12,739 (2,684) -21.1% EBITDA as a % of revenue 32.7% -70.1% 26.8% 20.0% 19.9% 19.9% 6.9% 34.7% Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16(1) 10,140 (2,582) 7,558 7,884 2,604 10,488 (2,930) -27.9% Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16as a % of revenue 28.7% -119.2% 20.1% 16.9% 15.1% 16.4% - 100.0% Net earnings (loss) 4,460 (2,847) 1,613 2,403 1,144 3,547 (1,934) -54.5% Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.423 $ (0.270) $ 0.153 $ 0.229 $ 0.109 $ 0.338 $ (0.185) -54.7% Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.420 $ (0.268) $ 0.152 $ 0.228 $ 0.108 $ 0.336 $ (0.184) -54.8% Dividends declared per diluted share



$ 0.30



$ 0.300 $ - 0.0% Adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16(1) 4,482 (3,190) 1,292 2,456 1,181 3,637 (2,345) -64.5% Basic adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 per share $ 0.425 $ (0.302) $ 0.122 $ 0.234 $ 0.112 $ 0.346 $ (0.230) 100.0% Diluted adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 per share $ 0.422 $ (0.300) $ 0.122 $ 0.233 $ 0.112 $ 0.344 $ (0.220) 100.0% Total assets



330,372



361,018 (30,646) -8.5% Long-term debt, end of period



56,416



75,952 (19,536) -25.7% Cash provided by operating activities



6,289



2,875 3,414 118.7% Net change in non-cash working capital items



(2,926)



(8,615) 5,689 66.0% Share-based compensation expense



189



439 (250) -56.9% Maintenance capital expenditures



280



1,143 (863) -75.5% Principal elements of lease payments



1,487



1,736 (249) -14.3% Distributable cash flow(3)



7,259



8,172 (913) -11.2% Dividends declared



3,196



3,177 19 0.6% Payout ratio



44.0%



38.9% 5.1% 13.1%





































For The Six Months Ended June 30, (thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Canadian

Division

2020 UK

Division

2020 2020(2)(4) Canadian

Division

2019 UK

Division

2019 2019 $ Change % Change Revenue $ 79,064 $ 15,731 $ 94,795 $ 91,132 $ 30,544 $ 121,676 (26,881) -22.1% Expenses included in EBITDA 64,696 16,301 80,997 74,449 25,373 99,822 (18,825) -18.9% EBITDA(1) 14,368 (570) 13,798 16,683 5,171 21,854 (8,056) -36.9% EBITDA as a % of revenue 18.2% -3.6% 14.6% 18.3% 16.9% 18.0% -3.4% -18.9% Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16(1) 16,988 (2,321) 14,667 13,844 3,447 17,291 (2,624) -15.2% Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 as a % of revenue 21.5% -14.8% 15.5% 15.2% 11.3% 14.2% - 100.0% Net earnings (loss) 1,988 (3,783) (1,795) 3,134 908 4,042 (5,837) -144.4% Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.189 $ (0.359) $ (0.170) $ 0.298 $ 0.086 $ 0.385 $ (0.555) -144.2% Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.187 $ (0.357) $ (0.169) $ 0.297 $ 0.086 $ 0.383 $ (0.552) -144.1% Dividends declared per diluted share



$ 0.60



$ 0.600 $ - 0.0% Adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16(1) 6,345 (4,068) 2,277 3,243 952 4,195 (1,918) -45.7% Basic adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 per share $ 0.602 $ (0.386) $ 0.215 $ 0.309 $ 0.091 $ 0.400 $ (0.180) 100.0% Diluted adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 per share $ 0.598 $ (0.383) $ 0.215 $ 0.307 $ 0.090 $ 0.397 $ (0.190) 100.0% Total assets



330,372



361,018 (30,646) -8.5% Long-term debt, end of period



56,416



75,952 (19,536) -25.7% Cash provided by operating activities



17,877



12,545 5,332 42.5% Net change in non-cash working capital items



85



(7,131) 7,216 101.2% Share-based compensation expense



696



979 (283) -28.9% Maintenance capital expenditures



608



1,517 (909) -59.9% Principal elements of lease payments



3,153



3,384 (231) -6.8% Distributable cash flow(3)



13,335



13,796 (461) -3.3% Dividends declared



6,377



6,345 32 0.5% Payout ratio



47.8%



46.0% 1.8% 3.9% (1) See "Terminology" for further details (2) Effective January 1, 2019, the Corporation has adopted IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method but has not restated comparatives for the prior periods, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions of IFRS 16. To enable the comparability of previous periods, the Corporation has provided the 2019 figures for both EBITDA and net earnings without adoption of IFRS 16 as separate line items. See "Accounting Changes" in the Corporation's MD&A for the three month period ending March 31, 2020 for more information. (3) Effective January 1, 2019, distributable cash flow includes the addition of principal elements of lease payments. This accounts for the change in accounting policies and the adoption of IFRS 16, where now the principal elements of lease payments flow through financing outflows as opposed to operating cash flows. (4) Q1 2020 includes an adjustment of $5.5 million for an impairment related charge to the Canadian Division, and is excluded in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings (loss).

Dividends

The Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.10 per common share for the period from August 1 to August 31, 2020, to be paid on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2020. The Corporation's policy is for shareholders of record on the last business day of a calendar month to receive dividends during the fifteen days following the end of such month. K-Bro designates this dividend as an eligible dividend pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and similar provincial and territorial legislation.

Outlook

While the COVID-19 pandemic will have a significant negative impact on our hospitality revenue, management believes the prospects for the Corporation's healthcare business remains strong in the medium-to-long-term. By providing integral laundry and linen processing services to the hospitality and healthcare sectors, the Corporation has been designated an "essential" service in the jurisdictions in which it operates, which has allowed the Corporation's facilities to remain open and continue "normal" operations. This has mitigated some of the more dramatic financial and operational impacts experienced by many other businesses in other industries. In addition, management believes that the financial flexibility provided by our strong balance sheet will enable us to operate without disruption to our business model while maintaining our ability to service the healthcare and hospitality sectors in our Canadian and UK markets. While it is still too early to provide guidance on revenue for the year given the many uncertainties, we do anticipate a consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin before the adoption of IFRS 16 in the range of 12% to 16% for the year.

CORPORATE PROFILE

K-Bro is the largest owner and operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Canada and a market leader for laundry and textile rental services in Scotland and the North East of England. K­­­–Bro and its wholly-owned subsidiaries operate across Canada and the UK, providing a range of linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts that include the processing, management and distribution of general linen and operating room linen.

The Corporation's operations in Canada include nine processing facilities and two distribution centresunder three distinctive brands: K–Bro Linen Systems Inc., Buanderie HMR and Les Buanderies Dextraze. The Corporation operates in ten Canadian cities: Québec City, Montréal, Toronto, Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Victoria.

The Corporation's operations in the UK include Fishers, which was acquired by K–Bro on November 27, 2017. Fishers was established in 1900 and is a leading operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Scotland, providing linen rental, workwear hire and cleanroom garment services to the hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. The Corporation operates six UK sites located in Cupar, Perth, Newcastle, Livingston and Coatbridge.

Additional information regarding the Corporation including required securities filings are available on our website at www.k-brolinen.com and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com; the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR").

TERMINOLOGY

Throughout this news release and other documents referred to herein, and in order to provide a better understanding of the financial results, K-Bro uses the terms "EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted net earnings per share", "debt to total capital", "distributable cash" and "payout ratio". These terms do not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as set out in the CICA Handbook. Therefore, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per share, distributable cash and payout ratio may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Specifically, the terms "EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted net earnings per share", "distributable cash", and "payout ratio" have been defined as follows:

EBITDA

K–Bro reports EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) as a key measure used by management to evaluate performance. EBITDA is utilized to measure compliance with debt covenants and to make decisions related to dividends to Shareholders. We believe EBITDA assists investors to assess our performance on a consistent basis as it is an indication of our capacity to generate income from operations before taking into account management's financing decisions and costs of consuming tangible and intangible capital assets, which vary according to their vintage, technological currency and management's estimate of their useful life. Accordingly, EBITDA comprises revenues less operating costs before financing costs, capital asset and intangible asset amortization, and income taxes.

EBITDA is a sub–total presented within the statement of earnings in accordance with the amendments made to IAS 1 which became effective January 1, 2016. EBITDA is not considered an alternative to net earnings in measuring K–Bro's performance. EBITDA should not be used as an exclusive measure of cash flow since it does not account for the impact of working capital changes, capital expenditures, debt changes and other sources and uses of cash, which are disclosed in the consolidated statements of cash flows.





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,















(thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019



































Net earnings (loss) $ 1,613

$ 3,547

$ (1,795)

$ 4,042 Add:















Income tax (recovery) expense 798

647

(325)

838

Finance expense 791

1,566

1,984

3,079

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 5,891

6,203

12,006

12,338

Amortization of intangible assets 962

776

1,928

1,557 EBITDA $ 10,055

$ 12,739

$ 13,798

$ 21,854





(1) Q1 2020 includes an adjustment of $5.5 million for an impairment related charge to the Canadian Division.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16

Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 is a measure which has been reported in order to assist in the comparison of historical EBITDA to current results. "Adjusted EBITDA" without adoption of IFRS 16 is defined as EBITDA (defined above) with the exclusion of IFRS 16, and certain material items that are unusual in nature, infrequently occurring or not considered part of our core operations.





Three Months Ended June 30,



Canadian

Division UK

Division

Canadian

Division UK

Division

(thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019















EBITDA $ 11,574 $ (1,519) $ 10,055 $ 9,299 $ 3,440 $ 12,739 Add back IFRS 16 Adjustments:













Delivery (329) (423) (752) (321) (554) (875)

Occupancy costs (1,105) (640) (1,745) (1,094) (282) (1,376)















EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 10,140 $ (2,582) $ 7,558 $ 7,884 $ 2,604 $ 10,488















Add back non-reoccuring items:













Impairment of assets - - - - - -









- - -









- - - Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 10,140 $ (2,582) $ 7,558 $ 7,884 $ 2,604 $ 10,488





Six Months Ended June 30,



Canadian

Division UK

Division

Canadian

Division UK

Division

(thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019















EBITDA $ 14,368 $ (570) $ 13,798 $ 16,683 $ 5,171 $ 21,854 Add back IFRS 16 Adjustments:













Delivery (687) (820) (1,507) (647) (1,116) (1,763)

Occupancy costs (2,209) (931) (3,140) (2,192) (608) (2,800)















EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 11,472 $ (2,321) $ 9,151 $ 13,844 $ 3,447 $ 17,291















Add back non-reoccuring items:













Impairment of assets 5,516 - 5,516 - - -









- - -









- - - Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 16,988 $ (2,321) $ 14,667 $ 13,844 $ 3,447 $ 17,291

Adjusted net earnings without adoption of IFRS 16 and adjusted net earnings without adoption of IFRS 16 per Share

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are measures which have been reported in order to assist in the comparison of historical net earnings to current results. "Adjusted net earnings" is defined as net earnings with the exclusion of IFRS 16, and certain material items that are unusual in nature, infrequently occurring or not considered part of our core operations.





Three Months Ended June 30,



Canadian

Division UK

Division

Canadian

Division UK

Division

(thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019















Net earnings (loss) $ 4,460 $ (2,847) $ 1,613 $ 2,403 $ 1,144 $ 3,547 Add back IFRS 16 Adjustments:













Delivery (329) (423) (752) (321) (554) (875)

Occupancy costs (1,105) (640) (1,745) (1,094) (282) (1,376)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,091 544 1,635 1,085 764 1,849

Finance expense 373 105 478 401 116 517

Income tax (8) 71 63 (18) (7) (25)















Net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 4,482 $ (3,190) $ 1,292 $ 2,456 $ 1,181 $ 3,637















Add back non-reoccuring items (net of income taxes):













Impairment of assets - - - - - -









- - - Adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 4,482 $ (3,190) $ 1,292 $ 2,456 $ 1,181 $ 3,637

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 10,551,443 10,551,443 10,551,443 10,503,674 10,503,674 10,503,674

Diluted 10,626,893 10,626,893 10,626,893 10,557,643 10,557,643 10,557,643

















Adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 per share:













Basic $ 0.425 ($0.302) $ 0.122 $ 0.229 $ 0.109 $ 0.346

Diluted $ 0.422 ($0.300) $ 0.122 $ 0.228 $ 0.108 $ 0.344





Six Months Ended June 30,



Canadian

Division UK

Division

Canadian

Division UK

Division

(thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019















Net earnings (loss) $ 1,988 $ (3,783) $ (1,795) $ 3,134 $ 908 4,042 Add back IFRS 16 Adjustments:













Delivery (687) (820) (1,507) (647) (1,116) (1,763)

Occupancy costs $ (2,209) $ (931) (3,140) (2,192) (608) (2,800)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment $ 2,204 $ 1,201 3,405 2,172 1,537 3,709

Finance expense $ 757 $ 206 963 814 240 1,054

Income tax $ (17) $ 59 42 (38) (9) (47)































Net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 2,036 $ (4,068) $ (2,032) $ 3,243 $ 952 $ 4,195















Add back non-reoccuring items (net of income taxes):













Impairment of assets 4,309 - 4,309 - - -









- - - Adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 6,345 $ (4,068) $ 2,277 $ 3,243 $ 952 $ 4,195

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 10,545,450 10,545,450 10,545,450 10,500,151 10,500,151 10,500,151

Diluted 10,609,815 10,609,815 10,609,815 10,545,951 10,545,951 10,545,951

















Adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 per share:













Basic $ 0.602 ($0.386) $ 0.216 $ 0.298 $ 0.086 $ 0.400

Diluted $ 0.598 ($0.383) $ 0.215 $ 0.297 $ 0.086 $ 0.398

Distributable Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow is a measure used by management to evaluate the Corporation's performance. While the closest IFRS measure is cash provided by operating activities, distributable cash flow is considered relevant because it provides an indication of how much cash generated by operations is available after capital expenditures. It should be noted that although we consider this measure to be distributable cash flow, financial and non–financial covenants in our credit facilities and dealer agreements may restrict cash from being available for dividends, re–investment in the Corporation, potential acquisitions, or other purposes. Investors should be cautioned that distributable cash flow may not actually be available for growth or distribution from the Corporation. Management refers to "Distributable cash flow" as to cash provided by (used in) operating activities with the addition of net changes in non–cash working capital items, less share–based compensation, maintenance capital expenditures and principal elements of lease payments.

Payout Ratio

"Payout ratio" is defined by management as the actual cash dividend divided by distributable cash. This is a key measure used by investors to value K-Bro, assess its performance and provide an indication of the sustainability of dividends. The payout ratio depends on the distributable cash and the Corporation's dividend policy.

Debt to Total Capital

"Debt to total capital" is defined by management as the total long–term debt divided by the Corporation's total capital. This is a measure used by investors to assess the Corporation's financial structure.

Distributable cash flow, payout ratio, debt to total capital adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted net earnings per share are not calculations based on IFRS and are not considered an alternative to IFRS measures in measuring K–Bro's performance. Distributable cash Flow, payout ratio, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted net earnings per share do not have standardized meanings in IFRS and are therefore not likely to be comparable with similar measures used by other issuers.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward–looking information that represents internal expectations, estimates or beliefs concerning, among other things, future activities or future operating results and various components thereof. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events are intended to identify forward–looking information. Statements regarding such forward–looking information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on management's estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause K-Bro's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this news release. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: (i) risks associated with acquisitions, including the possibility of undisclosed material liabilities; (ii) K-Bro's competitive environment; (iii) utility costs, minimum wage legislation and labour costs; (iv) K-Bro's dependence on long-term contracts with the associated renewal risk; (v) increased capital expenditure requirements; (vi) reliance on key personnel; (vii) changing trends in government outsourcing; (viii) changes or proposed changes to minimum wage laws in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, Saskatchewan and the UK; (ix) the availability of future financing; * textile demand; (xi) the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation, which has been significant to date and which we believe will continue to be significant for the near-to-medium term; and (xii) foreign currency risk. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking information include: (i) volumes and pricing assumptions; (ii) expected impact of labour cost initiatives; (iii) frequency of one-time costs impacting quarterly and annual financial results; (iv) foreign exchange rates; and (v) the level of capital expenditures. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Certain statements regarding forward-looking information included in this news release may be considered "financial outlook" for purposes of applicable securities laws, and such financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than this news release. Forward looking information included in this news release includes the expected annual healthcare revenues to be generated from the Corporation's contracts with new customers, the anticipated capital costs for the Corporation's Toronto and Vancouver facilities, calculation of costs, including one-time costs impacting the quarterly financial results, anticipated future capital spending and statements with respect to future expectations on margins and volume growth, as well as statements related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation.

All forward–looking information in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Forward–looking information in this news release is presented only as of the date made. Except as required by law, K–Bro does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

This news release also makes reference to certain measures in this document that do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, are considered non–GAAP measures. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see "Terminology" for further discussion.

