Alibaba Pictures Group Aktie
WKN DE: A119V1 / ISIN: BMG0171W1055
|
05.02.2026 11:45:11
K-pop Star G-Dragon’s First Solo Fan Meeting in Southeast Asia Goes on Sale on MAISEAT
|
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2026 - K-pop star G-Dragon's first solo fan meeting in Southeast Asia went on sale on Thursday via MAISEAT, the global live-events platform under Damai Entertainment (HKEX:1060), a subsidiary of Alibaba Group (HKEX:9988). This also marks MAISEAT's most significant overseas top-tier artist project in Southeast Asia since the platform's launch.
The Bangkok stop forms the Southeast Asia leg of G-Dragon's 20th-anniversary fan-meeting series, following earlier events in Seoul and Yokohama. Branded "2026 G-DRAGON 'FAM' MEETING [FAM+ILY: FAMILY: FAM ILOVE YOU]", the event centers on "family". "FAM" is taken from the first three letters of the word family, which G-Dragon reinterprets as "FAM I LOVE YOU", positioning fans as family and presenting the tour as a shared "family gathering".
The announcement quickly gained traction across Chinese, Korean and Thai social platforms. On the day the event listed, related hashtags about the fan meeting and the K-pop star surged onto microblogging platform Weibo's hot-search rankings. The event dates, which fall on the fifth and sixth days of the Lunar New Year, further heightened anticipation among the fans eager to celebrate the holiday with the artist.
Launched by Damai Entertainment at the end of 2025, MAISEAT aims to offer international fans a trusted gateway to world-class entertainment, while providing artists and organizers with end-to-end support across the ticketing value chain, from sales to audience engagement.
Hashtag: #MAISEAT
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
News Source: Damai Entertainment Holdings Limited
05/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd
Analysen zu Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd
|0,10
|4,74%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.