Alibaba Pictures Group Aktie

WKN DE: A119V1 / ISIN: BMG0171W1055

K-pop Star G-Dragon’s First Solo Fan Meeting in Southeast Asia Goes on Sale on MAISEAT


EQS Newswire / 05/02/2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2026 - K-pop star G-Dragon's first solo fan meeting in Southeast Asia went on sale on Thursday via MAISEAT, the global live-events platform under Damai Entertainment (HKEX:1060), a subsidiary of Alibaba Group (HKEX:9988). This also marks MAISEAT's most significant overseas top-tier artist project in Southeast Asia since the platform's launch.

The event will take place from February 21 to 22, 2026, at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre, Thailand. Tickets are available via the MAISEAT website and mobile app.

730178-photo-png-550x.png
Screenshot of the 2026 G-DRAGON FAM MEETING event listing on MAISEAT's website, Bangkok, February 21–22, 2026.

The Bangkok stop forms the Southeast Asia leg of G-Dragon's 20th-anniversary fan-meeting series, following earlier events in Seoul and Yokohama. Branded "2026 G-DRAGON 'FAM' MEETING [FAM+ILY: FAMILY: FAM ILOVE YOU]", the event centers on "family". "FAM" is taken from the first three letters of the word family, which G-Dragon reinterprets as "FAM I LOVE YOU", positioning fans as family and presenting the tour as a shared "family gathering".

The announcement quickly gained traction across Chinese, Korean and Thai social platforms. On the day the event listed, related hashtags about the fan meeting and the K-pop star surged onto microblogging platform Weibo's hot-search rankings. The event dates, which fall on the fifth and sixth days of the Lunar New Year, further heightened anticipation among the fans eager to celebrate the holiday with the artist.

Launched by Damai Entertainment at the end of 2025, MAISEAT aims to offer international fans a trusted gateway to world-class entertainment, while providing artists and organizers with end-to-end support across the ticketing value chain, from sales to audience engagement.
Hashtag: #MAISEAT

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

225647
News Source: Damai Entertainment Holdings Limited

05/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

