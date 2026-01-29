K2 Capital Acquisition Prices Upsizes IPO Of 12 Mln Units At $10.00/unit

(RTTNews) - K2 Capital Acquisition Corporation announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 12 million units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-fifth (1/5) of one Class A ordinary share at the closing of the Company's initial business combination. The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "KTWOU" beginning on January 29, 2026.

Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that the Class A ordinary shares and rights will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "KTWO" and "KTWOR," respectively.

Boral Capital, is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Loeb & Loeb LLP is serving as legal advisor to the Company. Freshfields US LLP is serving as legal advisor to D. Boral.

The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 1.80 million additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The initial public offering is expected to close on January 30, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.