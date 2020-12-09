K2 Integrity Announces Intent to Partner with ABA as Provider of Financial Crimes Resources

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, K2 Integrity, the preeminent risk, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm, announced its intent to partner with the American Bankers Association (ABA). The announcement was made virtually at the 32nd annual ABA/ABA Financial Crimes Enforcement Conference.

Through this partnership, ABA member banks will gain access to K2 Integrity's current suite of anti-money laundering (AML), countering the financing of terrorism (CFT), sanctions, anti-bribery and corruption (ABC), and fraud resources available on K2 Integrity's e-learning platform—the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network (DOLFIN). ABA and K2 Integrity have agreed to collaborate on new courses and content through 2021 and beyond to help financial crimes compliance professionals develop the knowledge, technical skills, and judgment to assess and respond to evolving financial crimes risks.

"K2 Integrity, through our partnership with the ABA, will bring unparalleled financial crimes compliance and financial crimes risk management training, subject-matter expertise, and resources to assist U.S. financial institutions in meeting the growing demands of protecting the integrity of the U.S. financial system," said Chip Poncy, Partner and Global Co-Head, Financial Crimes Risk Management, at K2 Integrity.

"At K2 Integrity, we believe protecting the integrity of the U.S. financial system from the full spectrum of illicit finance is a pillar of our national security and an enduring responsibility of U.S. financial institutions. This partnership will help the U.S. market meet these challenges in a sustainable and cost-effective way," Mr. Poncy concluded.

K2 Integrity's DOLFIN platform offers training, testing, certification, and continuing education, as well as question-and-answer sessions with industry experts. The DOLFIN platform and its content were developed and are continuously maintained by financial crimes risk and compliance professionals, including experts who spearheaded the post-9/11 counter-illicit finance regime adopted in the United States and across the globe.

"ABA is always working to expand and enhance the value of its offerings for member banks," said Jim Edrington, ABA's Chief Member Engagement Officer. "By partnering with K2 Integrity, we broaden ABA's financial crimes offerings and ensure access to the best banker training and resources on the market."

"DOLFIN puts a full suite of e-learning opportunities and expertise at users' fingertips. This includes a resource center, a training center, and a community center—all readily available on demand," said Danny McGlynn, Senior Managing Director, K2 Integrity. "By granting a range of banks access to these resources, we know we will take a significant step toward helping safeguard the U.S. financial system from nefarious actors."

For more information on the ABA and K2 Integrity partnership, please visit the ABA's website.

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the preeminent risk, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm—built by industry leaders, driven by interdisciplinary teams, and supported by cutting-edge technology to safeguard our clients' operations, reputations, and economic security. K2 Integrity represents the merger of K2 Intelligence, an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, the originator of the modern corporate investigations industry, and Financial Integrity Network (FIN), a premier strategic advisory firm founded by Juan Zarate and Chip Poncy dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial integrity goals.

K2 Integrity leverages unmatched multidisciplinary experience to develop cutting-edge solutions, stimulate business opportunities, and shape global economic security in a complex world. Whether it's protecting clients' assets or navigating the complex financial regulatory landscape to help clients identify, manage, and mitigate risk, K2 Integrity is an advisor trusted to meet and exceed clients' goals in a rapidly changing world. To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit our website, www.k2integrity.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn. You can learn more about the DOLFIN platform at dolfin.k2integrity.com.

About the American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation's $21.2 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional, and large banks that together employ more than 2 million people, safeguard $17 trillion in deposits, and extend nearly $11 trillion in loans.

