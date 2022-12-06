|
06.12.2022 18:34:33
K92 extends PNG mine lease, goes ahead with Kainantu Stage 3-4 expansions
K92 Mining (TSX: KNT) announced on Tuesday two major developments for its Kainantu gold-copper-silver mine in Papua New Guinea, the first being an extension of the mine lease by 10 years to June 2034, followed by the board’s approval for the mine’s Stage 3 and 4 expansions.The staged expansions would increase Kainantu’s annual processing throughput to 1.2 million tonnes per annum and then to 1.7 million tonnes per annum. This represents a 140% increase and 240% increase, respectively, from the Stage 2A processing capacity.The current Stage 2A run-rate throughput of 500,000 tonnes per annum has already been achieved, with the last major process plant upgrade, the installation of flotation cells to double rougher capacity, expected in early 2023.According to K92, the expansions are expected to be “transformational” for Kainantu, as demonstrated in its integrated development plan (IDP) for the Stage 4 preliminary economic assessment, outlining a peak annual production of 500,192 ounces of gold-equivalent (AuEq) in 2027, with a life-of-mine average all-in sustaining cost of $687/oz (co-product) or $444/oz net of byproduct credits.The growth capital cost of $187 million, sustaining capital cost until operating both process plants of approximately $60 million per annum, and life of mine sustaining capital cost of $429 million are all expected to be self-funded from mine cash flow at $1,600/oz. Tendering for long-lead time items for the expansion has already commenced.“When we acquired the Kainantu gold mine in 2015, it was under care and maintenance and had a designed throughput of 150,000 tpa – the Stage 4 expansion targets throughput of 1.7 million tonnes per annum, a more than 11-fold increase,” CEO John Lewins said in a press release.Since restarting the mine in late 2016, the company has transformed Kainantu into a rapidly expanding producer. In May 2017, a near-mine infrastructure discovery of Kora North was made. This discovery ultimately combined the Kora, Eutompi and Kora North deposits into what is now known as the Kora deposit.Operations are undertaking multiple stages of expansion, with Stage 2 expansion run-rate achieved in late 2021 and the Stage 2A expansion nearing completion.“Beyond the mine expansion, as we approach 2023, we are very excited about our exploration programs at Kainantu. We plan to expand the number of drill rigs in 2023 from the 11 currently operating, with a focus on resource expansion of our vein fields and porphyries,” Lewins added.The Kainantu property comprises an 830 sqkm land package in Eastern Highlands province, hosting several highly prospective vein field and porphyry targets that are already being drill tested.In February 2022, following extensive underground drilling focused on upgrading the resources, K92 announced an updated Kora resource estimate of 2.1 million ounces at 9.2 g/t AuEq measured and indicated and 2.5 million ounces at 9.5 g/t AuEq inferred.Shares of K92 Mining jumped 4.3% by 12:25 p.m. ET following the latest update. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion ($1.38bn).
