|
19.06.2024 18:06:58
K92 Mining enters new loan, offtake deal with Trafigura
K92 Mining (TSX: KNT) announced on Wednesday it has entered into two separate credit facilities with Trafigura that replace and expand on its September 2023 loan from the commodity trader. The base amount of the loan facility has increased from $100 million to $120 million, with an accordion feature to increase the maximum amount to $150 million. The conditions precedent for advance of the first $100 million facility have been satisfied, while the condition for the remaining $20 million is expected to be satisfied later this month.The new facilities, according to K92, would further bolster its strong financial position. As of the end of Q1 2024, the miner, which operates the Kainantu mine in Papua New Guinea, had $73.4 million in cash and treasury bills and no debt.In addition to the credit facilities, the parties have signed a new offtake agreement, under which Trafigura will buy 100% of K92 PNG’s copper/gold concentrates produced at Kainantu. The new deal again replaces a September 2023 agreement between the parties, which did not come into effect.The upsized loan, said K92 CEO John Lewins, is “an important financial de-risking milestone” for delivering the Stage 3 and 4 expansions of the Kainantu gold mine and transforming the company into a Tier 1 mid-tier producer.The Kainantu operation — with a current capacity of 500,000 tonnes per annum (tpa)– is targeted for two more expansions that would see its capacity rise to 1.7 million tpa and mine life extended to 11 years at the final stage.Annual production from Stages 3 and 4 is expected to reach 290,000 oz. and 470,000 oz. of gold-equivalent respectively, effectively placing K92 on track for Tier 1 production.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|K92 Mining
|5,19
|3,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerImpulsloser Handel: ATX zieht schlussendlich an -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Börsen in Fernost laufen letztlich in verschiedene Richtungen -- Wall Street bleibt geschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zur Wochenmitte etwas zu, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex leichter tendierte. Die asiatischen Märkte schlugen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. An der Wall Street findet feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.