Kadant Aktie

Kadant für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 884567 / ISIN: US48282T1043

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.09.2026 07:53:19

Kadant Names Michael Colwell President, CEO And Director From January 2, 2027

(RTTNews) - Kadant Inc. (KAI), an industrial processing technology company, Friday said that Michael C. Colwell will be appointed President and Chief Operating Officer, effective October 1, 2026. Under the company's board-approved succession plan, Colwell will subsequently become President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective January 2, 2027.

As part of the transition, the company said that Jeffrey L. Powell will continue to serve as President through September 30, 2026, and as Chief Executive Officer through January 2, 2027. Following the leadership transition, Powell will become Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Jonathan W. Painter, the company's current Chairman of the Board, will step down as a director and as Chairman on January 2, 2027, it added in an official statement.

According to Kadant, Colwell has served as Senior Vice President since December 2024, after serving as Vice President from August 2022 to December 2024. In his current role, he is responsible for the company's Industrial Processing segment. Previously, from July 2019 to July 2022, he had supervisory responsibility for Kadant's wood processing business.

On the NYSE, KAI ended Thursday's trading at $286.23, down $5.02 or 1.7 percent. In after-hours trading, the stock is down 1.5 percent to $282.09.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kadant Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kadant Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kadant Inc. 230,00 -5,74% Kadant Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen