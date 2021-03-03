KADDRA has officially integrated with XERO (ASX: XRO), providing the best end to end solution for SMEs to run their business

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaddra Pte Ltd ("Kaddra" or "Company") today announced the completion of its integration with global accounting software, XERO (ASX: XRO), to provide a fully automated sales-to-accounting flow for SMEs to improve their productivity and have the right tools to scale.

"This integration is part of a large roadmap of software integrations we have planned for 2021. It is a crucial step, and it will provide a huge advantage to companies using both our solutions to run their operations. With minimal cost, productivity will dramatically improve from sales to accounting." Explained Quentin Chiarugi, Executive Chairman and CEO of Kaddra Pte Ltd.

"Xero, like Kaddra, is easy to use, plug and play solution used by forward-thinking businesses. Their rapid global expansion is proof that back-office operations want to streamline and evolve. With this integration, sales orders can seamlessly be created as invoices in Xero, reducing manual work, data-entry errors and ultimately saving time for the whole operation." said Will Beattie, CTO & COO of Kaddra Pte Ltd.

Kaddra is a Singapore-based technology company providing mobile-first eCommerce and marketing solutions by connecting businesses with their customers through a white label end-to-end platform. By harnessing smartphone technology's power, Kaddra can improve sales processes, marketing reach and customer service at unprecedented levels. This unique subscription base model for native mobile technology is already helping SMEs in more than a dozen industries building the next generation of businesses.

Founded in 2006 in New Zealand, Xero is one of the fastest-growing software as a service companies globally. Forbes identified Xero as the World's Most Innovative Growth Company in 2014 and 2015.

This integration will provide vital services and support for existing and future Kaddra clients needing to update or modernise their processes. To learn more about Kaddra Pte. Ltd., visit our website: www.kaddra.com

