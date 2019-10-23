Kahane and Sungrow join forces in Israel

Kahane to become the distributor of Sungrow products in the region

HEFEI, China and JERUSALEM, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, has signed an agreement with Israeli solar specialist Kahane Group to distribute the Company's products on the Israeli market, accelerating the global step to fulfill its mission of "Clean power for all".

The most prominent company in the solar sector, Kahane Group, designs and manufactures solar solutions for residential, commercial & industrial and ground-mounted systems in Israel and beyond. The Group's solar energy division is leading international projects to provide from turnkey off-grid solar solutions to EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) services of large-scale solar power plants. Among the most prestigious projects was placing a roof-top PV system on the Israeli parliament, by at the same time expanding their global footprint in Latin America, Ukraine, and Africa.

"We see signs of stable growth for the Israeli PV market, not only in ground-mounted utility scale but also in the rising commercial & industrial segment. Sungrow is poised to strongly commit to the region by establishing this partnership with Kahane Group," says Lewis Li, General Manager Sungrow Europe & Northern Africa.

"We are proud to partner with Sungrow. This partnership will enable us to expand and improve our range of solar solutions for the Israeli market and access the most innovative and advanced technologies. We have no doubt that our many years of experience working with prominent international brands and our cooperation with Sungrow, the global frontrunner in PV inverters and energy storage equipment, will create additional value for our customers," says Michael Kahane, Co-CEO of the Kahane Group.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 87 GW installed worldwide as of June 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

About Kahane Group

Kahane Group was founded in 1935 by the Kahane family patriarch, the late Michael Kahane. Today, Kahane Group employs 200 world-class experts across a broad range of specializations, and serves the spectrum of clients from SMEs to enterprises. The Group is on the path to becoming the global market leader in the fields of electricity, electronics and monitoring, with its core values rooted in professionalism and high-level service. The company imports global state-of-the-art brands including VIMAR, SORAA, BOSE PRO, JBL, TOTEM ACOUSTIC, MARK LEVINSON by Herman, DEVIALET, AMINA and REVEL by Herman.