23.02.2022

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KLUCQ.OB) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.7 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $5.9 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $3.2 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 196.3% to $806 million from $272 million last year.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.7 Mln. vs. $5.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.11 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $806 Mln vs. $272 Mln last year.

