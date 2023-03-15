Kaiser Permanente is named among World's Most Ethical Companies for fifth time

The recognition honors Kaiser Permanente for demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

OAKLAND, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente is again one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, according to Ethisphere, an independent group that monitors business ethics.

This is the fifth year in a row Kaiser Permanente has received the distinction. Kaiser Permanente has received the honor every year the organization has participated in the selection process.

Kaiser Permanente is one of 135 honorees in 19 countries. In addition, Kaiser Permanente is one of only two organizations recognized in the Integrated Healthcare System category for 2023.

"Achieving this designation for a fifth consecutive year is an outstanding achievement. Being named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies underscores that all of our employees, physicians, and dentists share the belief that ethics and compliance is everyone's responsibility," said Shakeya A. McDow, interim senior vice president and chief compliance and privacy officer for Kaiser Permanente.

"At Kaiser Permanente we strive to create a consistent environment where everyone's voice is respected, and we act in alignment with our shared values. Our commitment to maintaining a strong ethical culture is a competitive differentiator and enables us to achieve our mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve."

Best-in-class practices

Companies that receive the World's Most Ethical Company designation work to improve their communities. They also foster and grow empowered employees while modeling a workplace where ethics and a strong sense of purpose lead the way.

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Kaiser Permanente for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

Honorees are scored based on an evaluation of their:

Ethics and compliance program

Culture of ethics

Corporate citizenship and responsibility

Governance

Leadership and reputation

"I want to thank all of our 240,000 employees and physicians," McDow said. "Despite the unprecedented challenges health care has faced the past three years, they continue to uphold high ethical standards when it comes to caring for our patients and each other."

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org.

Contact:

Elizabeth Schainbaum

Elizabeth.A.Schainbaum@kp.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaiser-permanente-is-named-among-worlds-most-ethical-companies-for-fifth-time-301772948.html

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente