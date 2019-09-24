Kaiterra Launches Laser Egg+ CO2 Air Quality Monitor

MOLLENS VS, Switzerland, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ -- Kaiterra announces today the launch of its highly anticipated Laser Egg+ CO2 air quality monitor. This is the first residential indoor air quality monitor from Kaiterra to measure CO2, in addition to four other key pollutant indicators—air quality index, PM2.5, temperature, and humidity. The Laser Egg+ CO2 empowers homeowners to make necessary changes that will improve the air they breathe daily, furthering Kaiterra's goal of making homes smart, safe and easy to manage when it comes to air quality.

"The addition of the Laser Egg+ CO2 to our dynamic product portfolio brings CO2 monitoring to consumers' fingertips," said Liam Bates, CEO and Co-founder of Kaiterra. "Most consumers don't realize that moderate levels of CO2 commonly found in the home can lead to a negative impact on health and wellbeing. We felt it was important to develop a product that advises consumers on these levels as well as other key pollutants so they can take action to make the air in their homes safer."

Carbon dioxide is one of the primary greenhouse gases responsible for the gradual heating of the Earth's atmosphere and surface. Humans have accelerated the release of CO2 through the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gasoline. High CO2 levels contribute to air pollution and have been linked to breathing issues such as asthma. Beyond ambient CO2 issues, exposure to excessive concentrations of CO2 in the home can result in physical and mental health effects. Physically, it can cause shortness of breath, headaches, unconsciousness, suffocation, vertigo, and seizures. Mentally, it can cause a lack of concentration and poor decision making.

The Laser Egg+ CO2 is powered by first-class sensors and a highly accurate cloud-based calibration that incorporates readings from thousands of reference-grade monitors stationed across the globe. Like its predecessors, Laser Egg+ CO2 can be monitored from a mobile device via the Kaiterra App . The app provides consumers with access to trends and real-time monitoring, as well as the ability to set alerts when air exceeds the pre-selected level.

Notable Laser Egg+ CO2 features include:

Multilingual interface

WiFi connectivity

Sleep settings

8-hour battery life

Apple HomeKit and IFTTT compatibility

The Laser Egg+ Chemical is available for purchase on the Kaiterra website and Amazon.com. To learn more about Kaiterra's dedication to improving the world we live in, visit www.Kaiterra.com .

About Kaiterra

Kaiterra creates high-accuracy air quality monitors for consumers, businesses, and industrial use, with the goal of better understanding and reducing the world's air pollution. A global company founded by Swiss entrepreneur and Forbes 30 under 30 member, Liam Bates, Kaiterra devices can be found across the world in use by consumers, the built environment, and local governments. For more information, visit https://kaiterra.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaiterra-launches-laser-egg-co2-air-quality-monitor-300924128.html

SOURCE Kaiterra