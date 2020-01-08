Kaizen Health Announces Series B Funding Round To Support Nationwide Expansion

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaizen Health, Inc. today announced the completion of its Series B funding round led by UnityPoint Health Ventures, the venture investment arm of one of the nation's most integrated health systems. The investment supports Kaizen Health's efforts to streamline the experience of ordering non-emergency, multi-modal medical transportation on behalf of patients, members, clinicians, staff and residents.

Kaizen Health's platform addresses the availability and reliability of healthcare transportation, and is used by health systems, payers, senior living providers and municipalities across the country. The funding supports further enhancement of Kaizen Health's market-leading healthcare transportation platform as well as expansion of their sales and account management teams.

"Transportation plays a critical role in not only our day-to-day lives, but also our health care experiences," said Matthew Warrens, Managing Director of Innovation, UnityPoint Health. "We want to ensure a lack of transportation does not pose a barrier to health for any of the people we serve. There was tremendous interest from within our organization and our communities to make meaningful progress on this issue, and we're excited to partner with Kaizen Health to further support our patients."

The investment in Kaizen Health supports the efforts of UnityPoint Health to provide an easier, more personal experience for patients and providers while also addressing cost and quality. It also aligns with the organization's focus on addressing the social drivers of health. Lewis and Clark Ventures and Hyde Park Angels also participated in the round.

"The UnityPoint Health Ventures team brings the strength of a multi-state provider system with an appetite for tackling many of the very same challenges around access, patient experience and operational efficiency that Kaizen Health was created to address," said Mindi Knebel, founder and CEO of Kaizen Health. "This partnership will accelerate our growth and impact nationwide."

About Kaizen Health, Inc.

Kaizen Health, Inc., is a Chicago-based health technology company founded on the principle that lack of transportation should not stand in the way of healthy living and clinical care. The company works with Managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans as well as leading commercial payers, health systems, academic medical centers, clinical trial sponsors, senior living providers and municipalities to facilitate safe and reliable transportation, address food insecurity, reduce social isolation, and coordinate other SDOH programs and interventions.

About UnityPoint Health Ventures

Founded in 2019, UnityPoint Health Ventures makes direct investments in ideas and partners that provide an easier, more personal experience for patients and providers. As the venture capital arm of UnityPoint Health – one of the nation's most integrated health systems – the firm invests in opportunities that improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of health care. In addition to strategic investing, UnityPoint Health Ventures provides dedicated resources to accelerate portfolio company traction within UnityPoint Health and beyond. Through relationships with more than 315 physician clinics, 21 regional and 19 community network hospitals in metropolitan and rural communities and home care services throughout its 9 regions, UnityPoint Health provides care throughout Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin. More at uphventures.org.

