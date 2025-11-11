Kajima Earnings Up In Q2; Guides FY26; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Kajima Corp. (KAJMY, KAJMF), a Japanese provider of construction, engineering, and real estate development services, on Tuesday reported its net income increased in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to owners of the parent increased to JPY 77.33 billion from JPY 35.15 billion in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share were 165.29 yen, up from 74.23 yen last year.

On average, two analysts had expected the company to report $63.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income rose to JPY 108.67 billion from JPY 48.09 billion in the prior year.

Revenue increased to JPY 1.32 trillion from JPY 1.32 trillion in the prior year.

Further, the company forecast revenue for the full year to be at JPY 3 trillion.

Operating income for the full year ending March 31, 2026, is anticipated to be at JPY 202 billion.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent is expected at JPY 155 billion for the full year.

Basic earnings per share are expected to be at 331.98 yen for the full year.

Kajima Corp is currently trading 8.21% higher at JPY 5,630 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.