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30.04.2026 06:08:49
Kakao Games Posts Wider Loss In Q1
(RTTNews) - Kakao Games (293490.KQ) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to the Shareholders of the Parent Company of 29.96 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 23.03 billion won, prior year. The company posted an operating loss of 25.46 billion won, compared to a loss of 12.44 billion won, last year.
First quarter sales were 82.93 billion Korean won compared to 122.85 billion won, a year ago, a decline of 32.5%.
Shares of Kakao Games are trading at 12,160 won, down 1.86%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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