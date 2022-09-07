Kaknes Landscape Supply Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of Kaknes Landscape Supply ("Kaknes”), a wholesale distributor of nursery products with one location in Naperville, Illinois, a suburb west of Chicago.

"Since 1989, Kaknes has built a strong reputation for outstanding customer service, excellent quality nursery material, and longstanding relationships with nursery growers,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. "The addition of Kaknes expands our nursery presence in the Chicago market area and establishes SiteOne as a market leader. We are excited to welcome the Kaknes team to our family and continue providing a superb experience to our combined customers.”

"Our team is thrilled to join the SiteOne family,” said Dave Kaknes, Founder and Operating Partner. "The shared commitment to customers, suppliers, and associates will further strengthen the Kaknes reputation as the premier nursery distributor in our area.”

This is the 13th acquisition in 2022 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

