Mining Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1JMBZ / ISIN: AU000000MNE3
|
14.01.2026 00:05:26
Kal Tire’s Mining Group, Decoda team up to develop KalPRO HaulSight
Kal Tire’s Mining Tire Group and Australian mining technology firm Decoda have announced a strategic alliance that the companies say will bring mines real-time, autonomous haul road hazard detection to increase truck productivity, tire life and fuel efficiency. Kal Tire and Decoda have collaborated to develop KalPRO HaulSight, which builds on the momentum of KalPRO TireSight autonomous tire inspections. “HaulSight’s ability to detect road hazards as they arise means mines can prevent the tire damage that TireSight detects,” Kal Tire’s technology services director Christian Erdelyi said in a news release. “We’re excited about how this collaboration with Decoda will further our achievements in the autonomous space to bring customers even greater improvements to tire life, productivity and fuel efficiency.” With Decoda’s LiDAR and camera sensors mounted to the front and rear of haul trucks, and an ‘edge’ computer processing live footage, HaulSight gives fleet teams instant alerts about hazards such as spillage, road undulations and high G-force events that can cause truck and tire damage, and slow down operations, the company said. Modeling TireSight, HaulSight’s scanning technology integrates with Kal Tire’s TOMS (Tire & Operations Managing System) and allows condition monitoring experts to assess flagged issues and automate priority-based work orders. “HaulSight gives mine sites unprecedented visibility across the entire haul circuit and turns that insight into action. By making critical data easy to visualize and act on, operations see measurable improvements, like faster circuits and reduced downtime, from day one,” Decoda’s executive general manager George Spink said. “Leveraging Kal Tire’s longstanding relationships means we have the chance to bring these benefits to more mines.” HaulSight enables road crews to react quickly and create optimal road conditions that maximize cycle speed and fuel use. When long-term planning opportunities arise, HaulSight calculates the cost to lost tire life, productivity and fuel against the cost of a road improvement. “The responsiveness of the system means mine sites benefit right away with trucks spending more time hauling, but HaulSight also offers long-range planning insights that enable confident decision-making around tire maintenance and road upgrade investments,” Erdelyi added. To ensure HaulSight is just as effective in sub-zero conditions, testing began on Canadian mine sites 18 months ago with strong results, the companies said, adding that since no two mines are alike, and no two roads even within a site are alike, HaulSight’s real-time feedback option can guide truck operators into loading or dumping spots to avoid impacts with road hazards. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Nachrichten zu Mining Group Ltd
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Mining Group Ltd
