Kala Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A2DU77 / ISIN: US4831191030
|
11.03.2026 15:44:33
KALA Bio Shares Surge 48% On AI Platform Launch Plans
(RTTNews) - KALA BIO, Inc. (KALA) shares skyrocketed 47.76 percent to $0.4344, gaining $0.1405 on Wednesday, after the company announced plans to deploy its first commercial artificial intelligence agent and launch a new biotech-focused AI platform.
The stock is currently trading at $0.4344 compared with its previous close of $0.2939. Shares opened at $0.45 and traded between $0.4070 and $0.5100 during the session Nasdaq. Trading volume surged to about 186.32 million shares, far exceeding the average volume of about 1.48 million shares.
KALA said it introduced its Researgency.ai platform, designed to automate key biotech workflows such as clinical trial protocol drafting, regulatory submissions, and drug safety monitoring. The company expects to deploy its first commercial AI agent within 14 days. KALA said the initiative could create recurring revenue opportunities while it continues advancing its biologics pipeline for rare eye diseases.
The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $0.2330 to $20.6000.
