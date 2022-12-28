|
28.12.2022 16:04:15
Kala Pharma Stock More Than Doubles As FDA Accepts INDA For One Of Its Lead Product Candidates
(RTTNews) - Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) are surging more than 100% Wednesday morning on the news that the FDA has accepted investigational new drug application for KPI-012, the company's lead product candidate for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED).
The company plans to initiate Phase 2b study of KPI-012 for the treatment of PCED in the first quarter of 2023.
Additionally, following the FDA's acceptance of the IND application for KPI-012, the company received the remaining $25 million investment under the previously announced private placement financing.
KALA is at $8.66 currently. It has traded in the range of $3.54-$97.00 in the last 1 year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!