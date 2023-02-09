Kalamazoo-based company, United Kennel Club (UKC), celebrates 125th anniversary!

Founded in Kalamazoo, MI, February 10, 1898, United Kennel Club (UKC) turns 125.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A world-leading dog sport organization and registry, UKC is guided by the belief that dogs make a difference by being the best partner a human can have in the field, on the job, or in a competition event. Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan for over a century, with 18,000 licensed events nationwide annually, UKC is dedicated to enhancing the lives of dogs and their owners by providing sporting opportunities, titles of excellence, and a community for dog enthusiasts.

"To be reaching a milestone year like this with over a century of history in Kalamazoo and worldwide is something we are all proud of," Todd Kellam, a UKC Vice President, and employee since 1988, said.

"We have a great team here, and our customers have great dogs. Everything we do is to give more opportunities to our customers to work together with their dogs," Kellam added.

UKC licenses and organizes dog sporting competitions and maintains breeding records for dogs, called pedigrees. The current building was constructed in 1979 at 100 E. Kilgore Rd and has recently undergone an expansion to allow for new printing equipment for UKC dog pedigrees, with records on-hand dating back to the 1890's. In 2021, UKC acquired a Chicago-based competitor, American Field Publishing Co.,/Field Dog Stud Book and now runs both registries from the Kalamazoo home office. In addition to the Southwest Michigan base of operations, UKC employs multiple remote team members across the country in Arkansas, North Carolina, Texas, Illinois, and operates a call center in Phoenix, AZ. To coincide with the anniversary, UKC will have promotional sales, new products, and giveaway opportunities for customers all year long. UKC is most notable in the Kalamazoo area for their PREMIER dog show at the Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds each June, where spectators are welcome.

