Kalderos releases its 2022 annual report uncovering key drug pricing data gaps that contribute to higher costs for prescription drugs

The second annual report from Kalderos leverages industry research and internal data to present a holistic perspective on the consequences of pharma's "known unknowns"

CHICAGO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health tech company Kalderos, maker of a data-driven platform for Drug Discount Management, today released its 2022 annual report, outlining a vision for tech-enabled platform solutions to better serve patients.

In its second year, the Kalderos annual report illuminates how systemic data gaps have undermined efforts to make prescription drugs more affordable and explains why these data gaps challenge every healthcare stakeholder.

"Our second annual report discusses a topic that's of the highest importance to us at Kalderos: how better data unites stakeholders to solve systemic challenges and ultimately make the healthcare system work more effectively for patients," said Kalderos CEO Brent Dover. "As we rapidly scale our platform for Drug Discount Management, our report highlights the need for accurate data and technological infrastructure to enable collaborative problem-solving."

The Kalderos 2022 annual report identifies a number of challenges that contribute to high drug prices and suggests opportunities to overcome them. Leveraging internal data and comprehensive industry research and analysis, the report discusses:

How the pervasive absence of key data continues to add cost and complexity to a system that has been hindered by a lack of transparency

The impact that data gaps have on each healthcare stakeholder, including drug manufacturers, providers, payers and patients

How lack of actionable data thwarts policymakers' efforts to make prescription drugs more affordable

The report leverages Kalderos' internal and proprietary data to take a closer look at one data gap in particular – the unknown extent and impact of noncompliant discounts. The Kalderos platform contains the nation's largest confirmed dataset of duplicate discounts between Medicaid and the 340B Drug Pricing Program, enabling unique analysis.

This year's report includes an updated projection for the total number of duplicate discounts for 2020, in which the cost of these duplicate discounts – which are prohibited by law – reached at least $1.3 billion to $2.1 billion, an increase of approximately 35% over 2019.

The 2022 Kalderos annual report also uses data to illuminate the variability of an individual drug manufacturer's exposure to noncompliance. Taking an aggregate of multiple drug manufacturers, Kalderos' tech-enabled, data-driven approach identified nearly 10 times as much noncompliance as manufacturers' existing methods.

"When we founded Kalderos, we wanted to leverage a totally unique approach to Drug Discount Management, and it's empowering to see the impact we've had on the industry to date," said Jeremy Docken, founder and chief strategy officer for Kalderos. "Our second annual report represents another milestone in our company's journey, and we look forward to new opportunities moving forward."

Kalderos experienced accelerated growth in 2021, including a 200% increase in customers and a 300% increase in revenue. The company also deepened its focus on operations and commercialization, building teams and implementing processes to accelerate further this year.

In February, Built In chose Kalderos as one of "22 Chicago startups to watch in 2022." Also in February, the company named seasoned health tech executive Brent Dover as its new Chief Executive Officer .

Entitled "Conquering the 'Great Unknown': Connecting the data gaps that keep us from knowing the true price of drugs," Kalderos' second annual report is available now in web and PDF versions.

