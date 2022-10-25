Kaleidescape Announces Priscilla Morgan as Chief Operating Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie player, announced today that Priscilla Morgan has been appointed chief operating officer at the company. She will be responsible for sales, marketing, content licensing, customer support, and customer engagement.

Priscilla brings over 25 years of experience building and advancing sales, finance, and field operations initiatives.

"Priscilla brings more than 25 years of experience building and advancing sales, finance, and field operations initiatives for companies like Dolby and Oracle," says Tayloe Stansbury, chairman and CEO, Kaleidescape. "Through many years of developing deep-rooted customer and industry relationships and navigating the landscape of entertainment technology, Priscilla has developed a unique and tremendously successful approach to scaling organizations. With her transition from our board of directors, she brings a strong understanding of Kaleidescape's trajectory and customer base to this executive leadership role."

"I am thrilled to take on this new role at Kaleidescape and contribute to its growing success alongside a tremendous leadership team," says Priscilla Morgan. "I look forward to leveraging my strategic and tactical experience, along with my industry ties, to establish a customer-centric approach to operations that will continue to grow the company."

Priscilla brings her enthusiasm for entertainment technology to her personal life as well. The family completed construction of a state-of-the-art home cinema at their Dallas residence last year, powered by a Kaleidescape system.

Priscilla has a demonstrated record of success elevating customer experience across early-stage, mid-size, and global enterprise companies. Prior to Kaleidescape, Priscilla served as chief revenue officer at Alliance Consumer Group, a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of innovative, high-quality branded consumer products. Additionally, Priscilla oversaw worldwide sales and business operations and new business design and implementation in vice president roles at Dolby. She created and implemented systems to achieve complex financial and operational objectives and enabled global scaling of the business to over $1B, positively impacting thousands of customers across multiple industries. As vice president of business operations and development at Oracle, she led cross-functional teams to refine business practices, operations, and opportunity management for on-demand and support services. She also served as the CFO at TuVox and conducted client engagements at KPMG.

Priscilla holds a bachelor of arts in English with an emphasis in accounting from the University of California, Berkeley. She was selected as one of the Most Influential Women in Business by The San Francisco Business Times.

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie player. Kaleidescape elevates every other component in your theater, with higher-fidelity video source material, lossless audio, and integrative cues to control lighting, shading, seating, lenses, and screen masking. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA and sells exclusively through custom installers.

