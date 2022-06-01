Kalera S.A. – New share capital and number of shares

OSLO, Norway, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Kalera S.A. (the "Company") (Euronext Growth Oslo: KAL) on 31 May 2022 regarding the merger between the Company and Kalera AS (the "Merger"), and the merger consideration shares issued by the Company in connection with the Merger.



As disclosed in the abovementioned announcement, a total of 105,719,452 new shares were issued by the Company to deliver merger consideration shares to the shareholders of Kalera AS. The final number of merger consideration shares following rounding is 105,719,212, and as a result, a total of 240 shares of the Company were not allocated to shareholders and have been canceled. The shareholders of the Company received their respective merger consideration shares through the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) on 31 May 2022.

The Company's new share capital following the share cancelation is EUR 1,057,192.12 divided into 105,719,212 shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.01.

About Kalera

Kalera is a vertical farming company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Kalera uses technology to ensure that more people around the world have access to the freshest, most nutritious, and cleanest products available. It has spent several years optimizing plant nutrient formulas and developing an advanced automation and data acquisition system with Internet of Things, cloud, big data analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities. Kalera currently operates farms in the US (in Orlando, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas and Denver, Colorado), as well as in Kuwait. Additional farms are under development. More information is available at www.kalera.com.

