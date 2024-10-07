Kalmar CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 7 OCTOBER 2024 AT 10.00 (EEST)



Kalmar and BlueScope begin collaboration with large forklift truck order plus service contract



Kalmar has concluded a deal to supply Australian steel producer BlueScope with a total of 13 forklift trucks for its Western Port steel processing facility under a fully maintained rental contract. The large order comprises six Kalmar light electric forklift trucks, two Kalmar medium forklift trucks and five Kalmar heavy forklift trucks, all of which will be covered by an eight-year Kalmar Complete Care service agreement. The order was booked in Kalmar’s Q3 2024 order intake, and delivery is scheduled for Q3, 2025.

BlueScope is a global leader in metal coating and painting products for building and construction industries. The company’s most recognised steel brands include COLORBOND® steel, TRUECORE® steel and ZINCALUME® steel. BlueScope’s steel processing facility at Hastings, on the shores of Western Port Bay in southern Victoria, has committed to a 30% reduction in emissions intensity by 2030 and has achieved ResponsibleSteel™ certification.

The Kalmar light electric forklift trucks will be supplied with lithium-ion battery technology and have a lifting capacity of seven tons. All the equipment included in the order will be serviced under a Kalmar Complete Care agreement, with two Kalmar field technicians stationed at the Western Port site for the duration of the contract. The machines will be fitted with specialist attachments to enable safe handling of steel coils and other products such as sheet metal.

All the equipment types included in the order feature the same cabin type and layout, making it easy for operators to switch between machines.

Sean Wong, Manager Western Port, BlueScope:” At Western Port we pride ourselves on creating, implementing, and upholding environmental standards that are in line with internationally recognised certifications, state government licences and local environment-specific programmes. Adopting both fuel-efficient diesel-powered and fully electric battery-powered machines from Kalmar represents an important step towards BlueScope’s goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The cooperation with the Kalmar team has been exemplary from the start of the tender process, and we look forward to welcoming the machines to Western Port next year.”

Shane Brook, Key Account/Dealer Sales Manager, Kalmar Australia: ”Decarbonisation is a key part of BlueScope’s strategy. We were able to offer an eco-efficient equipment option to cover all their fleet needs and crystallise the total cost of ownership so that they could make the best possible decision in line with their business needs. We are confident that this order is the start of a long and successful collaboration with BlueScope at Western Port.”



Further information for the press:

Shane Brook, Key Account/Dealer Sales Manager, Kalmar Australia,+61 455460210, shane.brook@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com



Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with a vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

Attachments