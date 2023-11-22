Kalmar and Brasmaq continue long-term collaboration with new order for Essential reachstackers

Cargotec CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 22 NOVEMBER 2023 AT 10 (EET)



Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has secured a large order to supply Brazilian equipment leasing service provider Brasmaq Portuaria (Brasmaq) with a total of 21 Kalmar Essential reachstackers. An order for four machines was booked in Cargotec's Q3 2023 order intake and an order for a further 17 machines was booked in Cargotec's Q4 2023 order intake. The first batch of four reachstackers will be delivered by the end of Q4 2023, with the second batch of 17 scheduled for delivery during Q1 2024.

Brasmaq, headquartered in the coastal city of Itajaí, Santa Catarina, in southern Brazil, specialises in leasing reachstackers and large forklifts as part of a sustainable process that includes maintenance and replacement parts, expert advice and 24-hour technical assistance. The company owns the largest reachstacker fleet in Brazil and South America, serving operators in the ports, container terminals and industries. Its fleet currently includes over 80 Kalmar machines including reachstackers, empty container handlers and forklift trucks.

The Kalmar Essential reachstacker, based on Kalmar’s reliable and robust G-Generation platform, offers quality, reliability and efficiency at a great price and is available with four different lifting capacities.

Elton Lima, Sales Executive, Kalmar Brazil: "The Brazilian market has shown strong growth in recent months. Setting up close local partnerships with leading local operators helps to address the growing demand from port operators for new machines, parts, service and technical support. We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Brasmaq with these new orders, which will bring the total number of Kalmar machines in their fleet to 93.”



