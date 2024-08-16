16.08.2024 12:15:00

Kalmar Corporation, Managers’ Transactions: Ahdekivi, Sakari

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sakari Ahdekivi
Position: Chief Financial Officer
 Issuer: Kalmar Oyj
LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74662/7/8

Transaction date: 2024-08-14
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000571054
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 25.08 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 25.08 EUR

			
Additional information:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697 
Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900


			
About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com					

						

					

					

						

					



			

			

			
			
	

		
		
		
		
	











	


	
	

					

						
							
						
						

						
							
