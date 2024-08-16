|
16.08.2024 12:15:00
Kalmar Corporation, Managers’ Transactions: Ahdekivi, Sakari
KALMAR CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 16 August 2024 AT 1:15 PM EEST
Kalmar Corporation, Managers’ Transactions: Ahdekivi, Sakari
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sakari Ahdekivi
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Kalmar Oyj
LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74662/7/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-08-14
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000571054
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 25.08 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 25.08 EUR
Additional information:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900
About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kalmar Oyj Registered Shs -B-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Kalmar Oyj Registered Shs -B-mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kalmar Oyj Registered Shs -B-
|25,56
|1,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit knappen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street schließlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag etwas fester. Die asiatischen Märkte legten vor dem Wochenende zu.