|
12.08.2024 16:30:00
Kalmar Corporation, Managers’ Transactions: Hedblom
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hedblom, Marcus
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Kalmar Corporation
LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73_20240812084046_10
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-08-09
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000571054
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1736 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1736 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Additional information:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900
About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com
