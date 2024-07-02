Kalmar Corporation, Managers’ Transactions: Keskinen, Arto

02.07.2024 17:00:00

KALMAR CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 2 JULY 2024 AT 6:00 PM EEST


Kalmar Corporation has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, which concerns shares in Kalmar Corporation received by a manager or their closely associated person as demerger consideration in the partial demerger of Cargotec Corporation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Arto Keskinen
Position: Other senior manager
 Issuer: Kalmar Corporation
LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 69066/6/4

Transaction date: 2024-06-30
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000571054
Nature of transaction: OTHER
Description of the transaction type: Demerger consideration/Jakautumisvastike

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2411 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2411 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR



Additional information:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697 
Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900

About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,000 people. In 2023, the company's sales on a carve-out basis totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com


