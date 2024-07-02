KALMAR CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 2 JULY 2024 AT 6:00 PM EEST





Kalmar Corporation, Managers’ Transactions: Malmborg, Thomas





Kalmar Corporation has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, which concerns shares in Kalmar Corporation received by a manager or their closely associated person as demerger consideration in the partial demerger of Cargotec Corporation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Thomas Malmborg

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Kalmar Oyj

LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 68859/5/4



____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-06-30

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000571054

Nature of transaction: OTHER

Description of the transaction type: Jakautumisvastike





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7623 Unit price: 0 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 7623 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR







Additional information:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900





About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,000 people. In 2023, the company's sales on a carve-out basis totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com