Kalmar Eco reachstackers to help PSA Italy cut fuel costs and emissions at Genoa terminals

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 20 FEBRUARY 2023 AT 10 AM (EET)





Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a large order to supply PSA Italy with a total of eight Kalmar Eco reachstackers for deployment at their Genova Pra’ and SECH container terminals. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q1 2023 order intake and the machines are scheduled for delivery during Q2 2023.



PSA Italy, Part of PSA International, operates two container terminals in the Port of Genoa – PSA Genova Pra’ and PSA SECH – and one in the Port of Venice. Together they handle approximately two million containers each year, and employ around 1,000 people.

The machines delivered to PSA Italy will come with a fuel saving guarantee, which improves financial predictability through an agreed and fixed level of fuel consumption based on the cargo handling drive cycle. They will also include Kalmar Insight – a performance management tool that turns data into actionable, impactful insights – and a variety of add-on safety features including a fire-suppression system.

The Kalmar Eco reachstacker uses a much smaller engine than traditional solutions, reducing fuel consumption and emissions without compromising productivity. It also offers an improved overall driving experience with smoother acceleration and less cabin noise.

Roberto Ferrari, CEO of PSA Italy, is excited about the new reachstackers: "We are constantly optimising our equipment fleet to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions as part of our Group’s ambitious sustainability targets, and to keep the greenhouse gas reduction commitments that we have made to the City of Genoa and its institutions. The new reachstackers are another step in the right direction."

Matteo Prefumo, Deputy Solution Sales Manager, Kalmar Italy: "We are delighted to have this opportunity to strengthen our collaboration with PSA Italy and support them with reducing emissions at their Genoa terminals. Eco reachstackers are helping to reduce CO2 emissions all over the world, proving that it is possible to improve productivity without increasing fuel consumption.”





