KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 21 MAY 2025 AT 14:30 PM (EEST)

Kalmar to equip Perlis Inland Port in Malaysia in strategic collaboration with Mutiara Perlis and Mach 1

Kalmar, in collaboration with Mutiara Perlis Sdn Bhd (MPSB) and Mach 1 Group, Kalmar’s authorised dealer, is supporting the development of Perlis Inland Port (PIP) into a future ready logistics hub for Malaysia and the wider Southeast Asian region. The supplied fleet of container handling equipment includes six Kalmar reachstackers, three empty container handlers, and six terminal tractors. The machines were purchased by Mach 1 during 2024, with delivery to be completed in Q3 2025.

The signing ceremony held today at the Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration between MPSB and Mach 1, and PIP’s transformation into a leader in inland port services, linking key trade routes across Southeast Asia. This advanced fleet is designed to support PIP’s high-performance multimodal operations, enabling MPSB to more than double its handling capacity and work toward an ambitious goal of 1 million TEUs annually upon full project completion.

Yew Boon Teo, Vice President, Kalmar AMEA: "We are proud to be part of this transformational project. Kalmar’s innovation in container handling solutions will provide PIP with a robust and scalable platform to grow in line with global port trends. This collaboration signifies the beginning of a long-term partnership focused on scalable, customer-centric solutions that meet today’s operational demands and tomorrow’s regional ambitions.”

Kalmar’s value to this partnership extends beyond equipment supply. Mach 1 Group, Kalmar’s Malaysian dealer since 2023, will provide full lifecycle support, including 24/7 technical assistance, Kalmar Insight fleet performance analytics, and regional parts availability backed by a Kalmar spare parts hub in Singapore.

Further information for the press:

Yew Boon Teo, Vice President, Kalmar AMEA, tel.+65 65973668, yewboon.teo@kalmarglobal.com

Nina Jähi, Communications Manager, Kalmar, tel. +358 40 519 3635, nina.jahi@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

Attachment