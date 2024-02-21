|
21.02.2024 09:00:00
Kalmar’s electric and hybrid straddle carriers to play role in cutting emissions at ECT Delta terminal in Rotterdam
Cargotec CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 21 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 10 (EET)
Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement to supply Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam with two fully electric and eight hybrid straddle carriers for its ECT Delta terminal. The significant order was booked in Cargotec's 2024 Q1 order intake, with delivery expected to be completed during Q4 2024.
Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam (ECT) operates two container terminals both located on the North Sea coast of Rotterdam and capable of handling the latest generation of ultra-large container vessels without any restrictions. The ECT Delta uses its fleet of straddle carriers for loading and unloading trucks on the land side. The terminal already operates a number of Kalmar straddle carriers.
The new straddle carriers are part of a fleet renewal programme that will support the goal of ECT to achieve emission-free operations at its ECT Delta and ECT Euromax terminals by 2035. ECT will be piloting two different battery technologies in the electric straddle carriers.
The order also includes Kalmar Insight coverage for all the machines – a performance management tool that turns data into actionable, impactful insights. For electrically powered machines, the Kalmar Insight Energy Module provides visibility over the battery charge status, energy utilisation and key performance indicators related to charging.
Karri Keskinen, Head of Global Sales, Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar: "We are delighted to continue our collaboration with ECT and support their transition to more sustainable operations with our eco-efficient straddle carrier technology. Our flexible battery technology offering allows customers to select the option that best fits their operational needs instead of settling for a one-size-fits-all solution when electrifying their equipment fleets. This third order for our fully electric straddle carrier demonstrates the strong market confidence in our eco-efficient solution.”
Further information for the press:
Karri Keskinen, Head of Global Sales, Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar, tel. +358407002198, karri.keskinen@kalmarglobal.com
Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com
Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Together, we develop innovative solutions that shape the future of our industry, improving our customers’ every move. www.kalmarglobal.com
Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com
Attachments
