Kalmar’s terminal tractors and service expertise to help SDT Livorno improve efficiency

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is to supply a total of 10 terminal tractors to Sintermar Darsena Toscana (SDT), a joint venture between the Grimaldi Group and Terminal Darsena Toscana (TDT). The order, which also includes a Kalmar Complete Care service contract, was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q3 order intake and delivery is scheduled for Q4 of 2019.

TDT is the main container terminal of the Port of Livorno and one of the most important container terminals in Europe. The terminal has invested heavily in new technologies and modern control systems in recent years.

Kalmar's pioneering heavy-duty TR618i terminal tractors are designed specifically to meet the tough demands of ro-ro operations, where fast and efficient ship turnarounds are critical to maintaining profitability. They boast outstanding durability, visibility and operator comfort to ensure excellent performance when moving heavy loads in demanding port conditions. Furthermore, state-of-the-art engine technology helps to minimise atmospheric emissions, while the machines also include a number of safety-related features developed in close collaboration with customers.

Kalmar Complete Care provides customers with preventive and corrective maintenance services to an agreed service level, enabling better operational predictability, low operational risk and reduced equipment downtime. With Complete Care, Kalmar seamlessly integrates all its maintenance and material-management operations with the customer’s own processes.

Giuseppe Palermo, Managing Director, SDT: "One of the main reasons we chose to partner with Kalmar is the excellent level of support offered by the highly skilled local service team based here in Livorno. Terminal tractors are key to our operations, so it is important that we can rely on world-class service expertise to keep them running reliably and efficiently.”

Marco Tosi, Director, Solution Sales, Mobile Equipment at Kalmar: "We are delighted to receive such order from the newly formed SDT and we are proud to support its start up phase in Livorno. The service level provided by our branch in Livorno is excellent and this order proves it.”

