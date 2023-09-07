|
07.09.2023 13:13:56
KalVista Pharma Posts Wider Loss In Q1
(RTTNews) - KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) posted a first quarter net loss of $25.3 million, or $0.74 per share, compared to a net loss of $23.0 million, or $0.94 per share, prior year. The company said the increase in net loss primarily resulted from the increase in operating expenses, primarily research and development. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.86, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company stated that no revenue was recognized for the three months ended July 31, 2023 or July 31, 2022. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $123.3 million as of July 31, 2023.
Andrew Crockett, CEO of KalVista, said: "We continue to build our Commercial operation with the addition of Nicole Sweeny as Chief Commercial Officer and other key members of the team to support an NDA submission in the first half of 2024 and a rapid launch upon FDA approval."
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KalVista Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu KalVista Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc
|10,10
|1,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.