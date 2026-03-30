KalVista Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A2DG49 / ISIN: US4834971032
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30.03.2026 14:58:51
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Interim Phase 3 Data From EKTERLY Study
(RTTNews) - KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV), Monday announced new interim results from its KONFIDENT-KID clinical trial evaluating EKTERLY, also known as sebetralstat, for the on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema attacks or HAE, a rare genetic disease.
Among 172 HAE attacks in 33 pediatric participants, sebetralstat was given in an oral dissolving tablet based on body weight. The median time to start treatment was 25 minutes, and 67% of attacks were treated within the first hour. Most attacks were mild or moderate.
For the largest group taking the 150 mg dose, symptoms started improving in about 1.5 hours, and completely went away in about 12 hours.
"The KONFIDENT-KID data demonstrate that children and caregivers were able to treat attacks early and achieve rapid symptom relief with sebetralstat," said Emel Aygören-Pürsün, University Hospital Frankfurt, who presented the data at the 2026 Global Angioedema Leadership Conference.
KalVista expects to file a new drug application for sebetralstat in the US in the third quarter of 2026 with a launch anticipated in 2027.
In the pre-market hours, KALV is trading at $19.61, up 1.45 percent on the Nasdaq.
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