KalVista's Ekterly Recommended As First-Line Treatment In New Pediatric HAE Guideline

(RTTNews) - KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) on Wednesday said newly published international guidelines for the diagnosis and management of pediatric patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE) recommended Ekterly as a first-line therapy for the acute treatment of HAE attacks in patients aged 12 years and older.

The guideline committee issued a strong recommendation based on clinical trial data showing consistent efficacy, rapid symptom relief and a favorable safety profile. The recommendation follows the recent launch of Ekterly in the United States and Germany and comes after seven global regulatory approvals in 2025.

The drug is the first and only oral on-demand treatment for people aged 12 and older with HAE.

Ekterly is approved in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Singapore and Japan for treating acute HAE attacks in patients aged 12 and older.

The company said it is on track to submit a new drug application for Ekterly in children aged 2 to 11 in the third quarter of 2026.

KalVista shares closed on Tuesday at $14.99, up 0.54%.