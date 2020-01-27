KALY- Kali-Extracts Anticipates Gross Margin Increase from Cannabis Biopharmaceutical Technology Consolidation

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) ("KALY") today announced an anticipated increase in gross margins from the consolidation of its business structure and focus on its Cannabis Biopharmaceutical Technology. KALY has a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process and is developing treatments for various medical conditions. The technology has been valued at $50 million in conjunction with a recent acquisition offer that KALY management passed on. The consolidation strategy includes plans to spin off its agricultural CBD extractions business and CBD confections business. KALY has entered into discussions with Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) ("PURA") regarding PURA's possible acquisition of KALY's CBD confection assets. KALY has also announced entering negotiations with a third-party regarding the spinoff of the agricultural CBD extraction business. The third-party is not yet disclosed, but the party is a public company and a term sheet agreement is anticipated within the next two weeks. The two spinoffs include plans for KALY to receive royalties from the ongoing extraction and confections business operations as part of the consideration for the assets. The royalty revenue as designed in the spinoff structure would be a higher gross margin revenue than the current operating revenue.

