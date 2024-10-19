|
19.10.2024 11:15:00
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Will Not Be the Big Story on Election Night. The Stock Market Will be Focused on Something Else.
In less than three weeks, voters will head to the polls to elect the next U.S. president. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have different policy agendas. Investors are undoubtedly trying to position their portfolios ahead of the election or pick stocks that could do well under the candidate they think will win. While the candidate who wins could certainly affect the trajectory of the market or individual stocks, the presidential race will not be the big story for investors on election night. Investors will be focused on something else. Let's take a look.Now, I don't want to downplay the impact a president can have on the stock market. For instance, Trump has talked about imposing tariffs on China and other foreign trade partners that the market hasn't reacted well to before. There has also been talk that Harris could tax unrealized capital gains, which I doubt the market would respond well to. On the other hand, Trump has proposed tax cuts, a classic Wall Street winner, and Harris has proposed several housing initiatives and tax credits that could boost the lower and middle classes, and therefore consumer spending.But nothing can be accomplished without Congress, the body of government the president needs to pass most legislation. In the 21st century, Washington has been known for its constant state of gridlock. Both Republicans and Democrats are reluctant to pass bills and cede political victories to the opposing party. It seems like every year Congress is getting less and less productive.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
