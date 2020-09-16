Kamux Corporation: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

HELSINKI, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation has on 9 September 2020 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total holdings of shares and voices of Intera Fund II Ky in Kamux Corporation has has fallen below the 5 percent threshold. According to the notification, on 9 September 2020, Intera Fund II Ky holds in total 0 shares in Kamux Corporation, which corresponds to 0 per cent of all shares and votes in Kamux Corporation.

Total positions of Intera Fund II Ky subject to the notification:



% shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation of the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 0% 0% 0% 40,017,420 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 14.12% 0% 14.12%



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000206750 0 0 0% 0% Subtotal A 0 0%

Other information provided in the notification

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Intera Partners Oy 0

0 Intera Equity Partners II Oy 0

0 Intera Fund II Ky 0%

0

Kamux Corporation, Communications

ir@kamux.fi

Telephone +358 400 629 337

