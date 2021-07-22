Kamux Initiates Country Director Change in Germany

HELSINKI, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux's German Country Director, Aleksandar Amann will step down and leave the company. He will immediately leave his duties in operative lead of Kamux Auto GmbH. The departure is by mutual agreement.

Kamux will immediately commence the recruitment of his successor. CFO Marko Lehtonen has been appointed to serve as interim Country Director for the transition period.

"We are looking for a new Country Director who, together with a team, has the ability to implement Kamux's ambitious growth strategy with resolution in German market," says CEO Juha Kalliokoski.Kamux Corporation

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 79 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

