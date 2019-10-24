Kamux Corporation Press release 24 October 2019 at 14:00

HELSINKI, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Kamux Joensuu expands to commercial vehicles

In December, Kamux will open a commercial vehicle dealership in Joensuu. This will also expand Kamux's nationwide supply of commercial vehicles. The selection of over 400 used commercial vehicles includes everything from multi-purpose vehicles to light lorries.

Serving all of Finland online and in chat

"With the expansion of the commercial vehicle network, we can provide comprehensive service to customers in different parts of Finland. Our services are also easy to use online or through chat, without being tied down to the physical showrooms," says Country Director Tommi Iiskonmäki.

Speed and affordability make a difference

Entrepreneurs, in particular, want to get vehicles in use quickly, and that is why speed is a real asset in commercial vehicle sales. Price level is another reason to buy a used commercial vehicle – you can get a commercial vehicle just a few years old and with mileage of under 100,000 km for roughly one-third less than a new one.

Focused on entrepreneurs' needs

"People look for commercial vehicles for the needs of construction, installation and transportation businesses. And agricultural entrepreneurs have entirely different needs regarding things like transports and moving in rough terrain. Private persons look for a pulling vehicle for heavier leisure-activity transports, for example," says Aapo Räsänen, Sales Manager of commercial vehicles in Joensuu.

Commercial vehicles in Joensuu can be found at Kuurnankatu 12, right next to the existing Kamux showroom in Joensuu. Kamux also has showrooms specialised in commercial vehicles in Oulu, Jyväskylä, Lahti, Kuopio, Raisio and Vantaa.

For more information, please contact:

Tommi Iiskonmäki, Country Director, Kamux Finland, +358-40-5801-498

Aapo Räsänen, Sales Manager, Kamux Finland, +358-44-512-5106

