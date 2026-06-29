Kandi Technologies To Acquire 51% Of Hangzhou Xinchu New Energy For Cash Off Of RMB 20 Mln

(RTTNews) - Chinese innovator in intelligent equipment and a technology-driven platform Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) Monday announced agreements to acquire a 51% controlling stake in Hangzhou Xinchu New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. for a cash consideration of RMB20 million or approximately $2.9 million.

The acquisition of lithium battery backup power and battery management systems for data centers and telecom base stations is expected to close in July 2026.

Kandi said the investment marks its strategic expansion into the global AI data center backup power and energy storage market.

Xinchu's core offerings include UPS lithium battery packs, high-rate backup power cabinets capable of 6C discharge and millisecond-level response time, proprietary Battery Management Systems, and a BMS platform that provides intelligent monitoring and system management capabilities.

Kandi plans to support Xinchu's growth through targeted capital allocation for product development and market expansion, while in turn Xinchu is expected to leverage Kandi's global supply chain to enhance procurement efficiency and support cost optimization initiatives.

In the pre-market hours Kandi shares on Nasdaq are gaining 4.13 percent at 0.63.