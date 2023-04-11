Kandou Appoints Thomas Boudrot as Vice President of Sales and Business Development

Outstanding International experience of strategic and operational sales, with a successful track record of driving business growth

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions that improve the way the world connects and communicates, today appointed Thomas Boudrot as Vice President of Sales & Business Development.

"Thomas is an excellent addition to the Kandou Executive team,” remarks Amin Shokrollahi, Founder and CEO of Kandou. "He has outstanding sales experience, strategic vision, and exceptional knowledge of the semiconductor industry. We are very much looking forward to welcoming Thomas, and to his contributions to the business.”

Thomas joined from AMD Xilinx, a technology and semiconductor company that primarily supplied programmable logic devices. The company is known for inventing the first commercially viable field-programmable gate array (FPGA) and creating the first fabless manufacturing model.

Thomas has 20 years of strategic and operational sales experience and previously served as Sr. Director of EMEA Sales, Data Center and Communication Group at AMD Xilinx. Under his management, data center accounts achieved double-digit growth year on year, due to his results-driven mentality and successful strategy to promote Xilinx solutions in new markets such as AI & ML, Fintech, Big Data Analytics, Video, and HPC. Previous to this role, Thomas led a Global team at Xilinx as Sr. Sales Director, where he was responsible for developing and managing major tier 1 EMEA Telecommunication Accounts on a Worldwide basis through the creation of strong partnerships.

Before joining Xilinx, Thomas worked as ASIC Field Application Engineer at IBM Technology Group, where he drove the promotion of ASIC and System on chip solutions to telecom accounts in EMEA.

Thomas received his Master of Electrical and Computer Science from ESCPI – Ecole Superieure de Conception et Production Industrielle in Paris, France.

"It is an exciting opportunity to join Kandou who are developing and deploying world class chips that enhance signal conditioning, taking wired connectivity to the next level.” Thomas comments. "I am excited to join the team and contribute towards Kandou's success in meeting and surpassing its business objectives.”

About Kandou

Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company that offers differentiated and fundamental interconnect technology. In addition to building semiconductors for advanced standards in USB and PCIe applications, Kandou silicon and IP solutions lower power consumption and improve the performance of wired connectivity. Kandou’s solutions unlock new capabilities for customer systems and devices ranging from consumer electronics to datacenters, AI and machine learning, and high-performance computing. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

