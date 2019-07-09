Kane Russell Coleman Logan Adds Board-Certified Employment Law Attorney Douglas Bracken

DALLAS, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kane Russell Coleman Logan has added board-certified employment law attorney Douglas Bracken to the firm's employment law section in Dallas. Bracken, who has more than 25 years of experience, defends companies and management against claims of employment discrimination, harassment, and retaliation claims.

"Bracken brings a proactive approach to employment law," said Mike Logan, Director and head of lateral recruiting for the firm. "His expertise as an employment lawyer and advisor for companies will benefit our clients involved in employment disputes, as well as help them preemptively avoid litigation."

"This firm has a great reputation in the legal market and I'm excited to join the team here," new Director Douglas Bracken said. "The KRCL employment law section has some great litigators with a broad range of complementary experiences and I look forward to working with them. I can better serve my clients and assist new ones in all of their employment law matters as part of this robust and talented group."

Bracken's practice also includes advising and defending "nonsubscriber" employers who have opted out of the Texas Workers' Compensation Act on both negligence and ERISA issues. The specialized area is growing, and Bracken provides experienced representation and defense to these employers as more companies opt out of the state's plan and elect to manage claims independently. Bracken is a graduate of Texas Tech University School of Law and received his undergraduate degree from Washington and Lee University.

Kane Russell Coleman Logan is a full-service law firm with offices in Dallas and Dallas. Formed in 1992 with five lawyers, today KRCL employs more than 70 attorneys. The Firm provides professional services for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized public and private companies to entrepreneurs. KRCL handles transactional, litigation, and bankruptcy matters in Texas and throughout the country.

